A briefly dry Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a mostly dry Sunday, some sunshine and milder temperatures return for Monday.
Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with temps in the upper 60′s by afternoon.
A warm front through central Ohio will be the primary focus for rain and thunder developing Monday night into Tuesday. A strong storm is not out of the question into Tuesday afternoon. High temps will wander into the mid 70′s.
A better chance of strong storms occurs Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for the possibility of multiple rounds of strong to severe storms.
Temps return to the 50′s for the period from Thursday through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.