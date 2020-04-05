Churches find new ways to adapt for Palm Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Due to the stay-at-home order Gov. DeWine signed, most churches are taking a different approach to celebrating Palm Sunday.
The annual Praying the Stairs at Holy Cross Immaculate is on hold.
Other churches will be streaming their services online.
- The Diocese of Cincinnati will stream services at 9:30 a.m. and the English-speaking mass will be streamed at 11 a.m.
- Crossroads Church will also be streaming their mass. 10 a.m.
- The Calvary Church in Butler County will be streaming their KidzLand Service at 10 a.m. and their youth-adult service at 10:30 a.m.
Solid Rock Church continues to meet in person, despite Gov. DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
Solid Rock Church will offer a 10:30 a.m. and a 7 p.m. service online.
Director of the Office of Divine Worship and Sacraments says they will follow Pope Francis’ order to not pass out palms due to the spread of the virus.
The cancellation of all in-person masses is extended until May 3.
