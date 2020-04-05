Federal inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies while in prison in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old male serving a 60 month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution near Elkton has died.
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, inmate Woodrow Taylor reported to the Health Services Department at the Federal Satellite Low Institution (FSL) Elkton, in Lisbon, Ohio.
Taylor was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation,
On April 2 Taylor was pronounced dead.
Taylor, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 had been on a ventilator after his body had been unable to maintain a sufficient oxygen saturation and shortness of breath.
FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.
Taylor was serving a 60 month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of Cocaine.
He had been in custody at FSL Elkton since April 29, 2019.
