Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters on stay-at-home violators: ‘Sit your butt in a jail’

“If I was the governor I would tell these churches, the first attendees at your church is going to be the National Guard because we are stopping this right now, OK,” Deters said. “We’re stopping it. No one is asking you not to pray to God. No one is asking you not to pray to Allah. No one is asking you not to pray. It can be done remotely. It’s not a problem, but if it applies to these kids in Over-the-Rhine, it should apply to those churches, too, and they need to just stop it.”