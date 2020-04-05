Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Scott McLaughlin has won IndyCar’s second virtual race. The Australian V8 SuperCars champion is an invited guest to the series designed to create content during the sports shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic. McLaughlin was scheduled to make his IndyCar debut for Team Penske on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. But that’s been scrapped because of the suspension of sports. He is still able to compete virtually in the iRacing Series and beat Team Penske teammate and fellow Aussie Will Power in Saturday’s race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.