Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana’s death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic to 116. The Indiana State Department of Health announced 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to more than 3,900 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the disease. Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, had the most new cases at 155. Lake County had 70 and Hamilton County north of Indianapolis had 41. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the department’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.