Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky churches are still planning to hold in-person church services this weekend, despite statewide orders that ban mass gatherings. Louisville preacher Jack Roberts tells The Courier-Journal that he would go to jail and court rather than pay a fine for violating a state health order. He says the prohibition violates First Amendment and state constitutional rights. Roberts says he has encouraged social distancing at his Maryville Baptist Church and asked people at high risk of infection to stay home and watch live-streamed services. On Saturday, officials said more than 910 people in Kentucky have tested positive for the virus. The death toll in the state has reached at least 40.