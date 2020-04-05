Meijer cancels weekly sales ad, asks for limited number of shoppers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX19) - Meijer is asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers who come into the store on each trip, according to a release from the supermarket chain.
Meijer is also asking its customers to practice proper social distancing while shopping, and it says it is implementing a process to “monitor” customers to ensure they follow its requests.
The supermarket chain says it will install protective plexiglas shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 stores, a move Cincinnati-based Kroger announced two weeks ago.
Additionally its weekly sales ad will be suspended beginning April 12 “to decrease customer count inside the store," according to the release.
“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”
The steps Meijer announced Saturday come in supplement to prior actions the retailer has implemented:
- Suspending the use of re-usable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program.
- Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.
- Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.
- Placed decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters.
- Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor.
- Implemented reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency.
- Implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service workers.
- Encouraging use of the “express pay” option through the Meijer pharmacy enhanced text messaging program, which provides a contactless experience when picking up most prescriptions.
