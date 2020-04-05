11 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 127 deaths total

11 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 127 deaths total
Indiana State Department of Heath says 11 more people due to the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 127. (Source: WFIE)
By Natalya Daoud | April 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 11:15 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 11 more people died to the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 127.

The ISDH says the number of positive cases are 4,411 and the number of people tested are 22,652.

Marion County still has the highest amount of positive cases with 1,750.

Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Franklin County: 53 cases, 6 deaths
  • Switzerland County: 9 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dearborn County: 33 cases, 1 death
  • Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
  • Ripley County: 60 cases, 2 deaths
  • Fayette County: 16 cases, 3 deaths

Complete coronavirus coverage | Map: Track all reported coronavirus cases in the world

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.