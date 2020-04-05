11 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, 127 deaths total

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health announced that 11 more people died to the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 127.
The ISDH says the number of positive cases are 4,411 and the number of people tested are 22,652.
Marion County still has the highest amount of positive cases with 1,750.
Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Franklin County: 53 cases, 6 deaths
- Switzerland County: 9 cases, 0 deaths
- Dearborn County: 33 cases, 1 death
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 60 cases, 2 deaths
- Fayette County: 16 cases, 3 deaths
