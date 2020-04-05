Off-road park in Franklin County ordered to close by health official

FRANKLIN CO., Ind. (FOX19) - Haspin Acres off-road vehicle park is now closed after several complaints about backed-up traffic in the area on Friday, according to the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force news release.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department had to spend several hours on Friday clearing up traffic on the roads leading up to Haspin Acres, the news release says.
This photo was sent to FOX19 NOW on Saturday:
The viewer who sent the picture says they saw a “parade” of ATVs and vehicles driving up to Haspin Acres on Saturday.
According to the release, deputies also took the time to educate the visitors on the importance of Indiana’s Stay-At-Home order.
No charges have been filed at this time, but the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force said in their press release there is no timeline for when Haspin Acres will be allowed to reopen.
As of Saturday, Franklin County had 50 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
