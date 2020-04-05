2 Ohio inmates test positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced Saturday that two inmates in two different correctional institutions have tested positive for COVID-19.
Although the data does not show any positive test results for inmates in the Cincinnati area, it does show results from inmates in other parts of Ohio.
One of the inmates is in the Marion Correctional Institution in Marion County. The other one is in Pickaway Correctional Institution in Scioto Township.
The ODRC says 38 inmates have been tested, 7 are still pending, and 29 have tested negative.
Prisons where inmates are in isolation and/ or quarantine:
- Marion Correctional Institution- 2,535 inmates in quarantine, five inmates in isolation
- Pickaway Correctional Institution-2,041 inmates in quarantine, 1 inmate in isolation
- Toledo Correctional Institution- 928 inmates in quarantine, 1 inmate in isolation
- Franklin Medical Center-494 inmates in quarantine, 0 inmates in isolation
- Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution: 0 in quarantine, 1 inmate in isolation
- Ohio State Penitentiary: 0 in quarantine, 1 inmate in isolation
Gov. DeWine announced restrictions to prison policies due to the spread of the virus.
Gov. DeWine announced Friday that he will be sending letters to judges to take a look at prisoners who might be released early due to COVID-19.
DeWine said they will be looking at elderly and non-violent offenders.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.