Ohio veteran’s homes ‘in desperate need’ for workers, Lt. Gov. says

BROWN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The veteran’s homes in Sandusky and Georgetown are facing a big problem and you could help them, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted stated.
As some are waiting for their unemployment checks, the Lt. Gov. Husted is urging those looking for jobs to consider working in their veteran’s homes.
“They are in desperate need of nursing assistants and LPN’s to serve the veterans that are in those locations,” Husted said.
The Lt. Governor Husted isn’t the only one stressing this issue.
FOX19 NOW spoke with Ohio Veterans Home Superintendent Terry Price about the veterans’ home in Georgetown located in Brown County.
He says the need for nurses and LPN’s is real.
“Down in the Georgetown area there have been a couple of places that have opened recently that have attracted some of our nurses and nurses aides," explained Price. "But we are still providing the best care in that we can provide in our veteran’s homes.”
They have the number of nurses required by Medicaid per resident, but Price says the need for more nurses for our veterans is pivotal.
“We want to provide even more of an extra touchpoint so that we have more people on the floor so we can provide care,” Price said. “For instance, if they have COVID or COVID suspected. The number of people that you need to treat that individual really adds up so there is more PPE involved and it’s more time-consuming.”
This is why they are putting out the word now - while everything is still under control.
Lt. Governor Husted highlighted the veteran’s homes as he was promoting the state’s new jobs website, COVID-19 Job Search.
As of Thursday, it had 21,000 employers looking for workers.
