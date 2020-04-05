Police searching for critically missing Colerain man with dementia

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking for help locating a 58-year-old man believed to be missing from Colerain Township.
Eric Brooks is described as 5′9″ and 210 lbs.
Police say he was last seen on Blue Lark Drive wearing a grey tango hat, a grey sweater and blue jeans.
Brooks reportedly suffers from dementia and other unspecified health problems.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Colerain Police Department at (513) 385-7504.
