Bunbury canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Organizers of the Bunbury Music Festival announced it has been canceled for 2020 “due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19."
The announcement from festival organizers says they don’t feel it would be safe to hold the annual event which was scheduled for June 5 - 7 at Cincinnati’s Saywer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.
“Cancelling is the last thing that we, at Promowest Productions, ever want to have to do and over the past month we have been closely monitoring the situation and hoping beyond hope that we would be able to proceed. Because of how circumstances have unfolded, our best option is to move forward and begin to plan ahead for 2021."
Festival organizers say refunds will be issued automatically within the next 30-46 days.
They say they are still figuring out refund options for ticket holders who purchased tickets at the Bunbury Lineup Announce Party.
