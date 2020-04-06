CPS announces new times, locations for meal pickup during school closure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beginning Monday, April 6, Cincinnati Public Schools announced the Student Dining Services Department made modifications to their food distribution program.
Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to Jessica Shelly, director of student dining services.
“We are adjusting the meal distribution time because most people were picking up their meals in the first hour," she said in a news release.
In addition to altering the meal times, Shelly said meals will now be available at Evanston Academy.
Meals will no longer be available at Withrow University High School and Frederick Douglass School due to small turnout.
Families who live near Douglass are encouraged to pick up their meals at Evanston.
Meals will continue to be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with four meals (two breakfast and two lunches) on Mondays and Wednesdays and two meals (one breakfast and one lunch) on Fridays on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Families with children between the ages of 1 to 18 can drive-thru or walk up and pick up meals at the school sites.
Children do not need to be present with their family.
Meal distribution will be in the parking lot at each school.
