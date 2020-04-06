Dry for now, STORMS on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A sun and cloud mix for your Monday, with temperatures reaching 68 degrees. However, changes are on the way and while we will be warmer on Tuesday in the mid 70′s, our storm chances will increase.
A warm front through central Ohio will be the primary focus for rain and thunder developing by the mid morning hours on Tuesday. A strong storm is not out of the question into Tuesday afternoon. High temps will wander into to near 76 degrees.
A better chance of strong storms occurs Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for the possibility of multiple rounds of strong to severe storms.
Temps return to the 50′s for the period from Thursday through Saturday.
