Erlanger Fire Department mourns death of retired chief

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Retired Erlanger Fire Chief Terry Allen has died, the department announced on its Facebook page Sunday.
Chief Allen served as chief from 2009 until 2013. He started with the City of Erlanger in December of 1980 and continued for 33 years of service.
He worked for the Public Works Department and then joined the Erlanger Fire Department.
He served in various positions including fire marshall, captain and assistant chief before retiring in 2013 as the Fire Chief.
“Terry started the Erlanger Fire Explorer Program and Honor Guard. He has actively participated in the Kentucky Search Dog Association with his canine partners LJ and Shadow. We will miss you Chief. Rest easy now brother, we’ll take it from here.”
Services have not been announced.
