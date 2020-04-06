CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An expanded stay-at-home order takes effect Monday in Ohio.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the order would begin at 11:59 p.m., the time the first stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Businesses that are still open are now required to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and make sure those outside are safely distanced.
Arriving in Ohio from other areas? You must quarantine for 14 days.
Wedding receptions are limited to 10 people.
There are 4,043 confirmed coronavirus cases and 119 deaths statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Health
Of those cases, 1,104 people are hospitalized with 346 ICU admissions.
Just over half, 51 percent, are female and 48 percent are male.
The age range is from 1 to 101 and median age is 53.
