First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday into Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A sun and cloud mix for your Monday, with temperatures reaching 68 degrees. However, changes are on the way and while we will be warmer on Tuesday in the mid 70′s, our storm chances will increase.
We will look for some mid morning rain and thunder on Tuesday, before several hours of dry weather Tuesday afternoon and a high of 76 degrees. While a pop up is possible Tuesday evening our best chance is late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for the possibility of multiple rounds of strong to severe storms, especially the overnight round on Tuesday when we could see the potential for damaging wind, hail, and even a isolated tornado with A SLIGHT RISK.
Temps return to the 50′s for the period from Thursday through Saturday.
