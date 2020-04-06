5 years after Kelsie Crow killed by stray bullet during shootout, no one serving time for crime

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - Five years after 17-year-old Kelsie Crow was shot and killed, no one is in prison for the crime.
Cincinnati Police said Crow died on April 5, 2015, a day after she was shot outside of the Melrose YMCA in Walnut Hills.
Investigators believe she was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout between street gangs.
A sweet 16 birthday party at the facility, police said, had attracted a rowdy crowd. Crow was ultimately found in the driver's seat of a crashed SUV.
Two other teenagers were shot, police said, but survived.
Police called Crow an innocent victim.
Those who knew Crow described her as an excellent student and teammate. Before her death, she played soccer at Purcell Marian.
A year after Crow’s death, Rico Mosley, 18 at the time of the shooting, was charged with her murder.
Two witnesses told police that they saw Mosley firing a gun that Aoril night.
One of those witnesses, officials say, refused to testify during the trial, saying he had gotten death threats.
Mosley was ultimately acquitted by a Hamilton County jury in 2017.
In the years since no other arrests have been made in the case. Police have not said if they plan to pursue charges against anyone else.
