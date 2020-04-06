Free Metro rides no more as CPD plays ‘whack-a-mole’ with violators

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The large gathering police say was organized by Rashaan Davis in Over-the-Rhine Friday night is getting the headlines, but CPD Chief Eliot Isaac says gatherings are an issue around the city.
“This is life and death,” Mayor John Cranley said. “This isn’t a joke, this isn’t a drill. We will not allow these kinds of gatherings to occur."
Isaac and Cranley both stressed in a Monday press briefing on the city’s response to COVID-19 that compliance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay-at-Home order is good, but there are exceptions.
Davis proved one of them -- a “ring leader,” according to Cranley, one whose actions Isaac described as “selfish” and “reckless.”
He isn’t he only one. Isaac says CPD is playing a game of “whack-a-mole" chasing certain groups around the city.
Police are making attempts to enforce the law “carefully and sensitively,” Cranley said, adding officers always try to disperse groups before enforcement becomes an option.
Isaac elaborated: “It is the directive to our officers that (...) when they see people gathering in large groups, to communicate, explain the order and issue a warning notice.”
But, as in Davis’s case, after his group was given several warnings and dispersed, it simply reformed later in the evening, Isaac explained.
“Issuing warnings is a courtesy, not a requirement,” the mayor said. “We don’t want to arrest our way out of this problem. But there are cases, and Mr. Davis is one of them, where the violation is so egregious from the outset that straight enforcement is necessary.”
Isaac hinted at policing strategies to deal with violators in the future. He also asked for people to be “part of the solution” and to comply with the statewide order.
Meanwhile, Cranley explained part of the problem last weekend was in Metro’s policy of providing free bus rides during the pandemic.
It’s a policy the mayor says he supported at first. Now he says it is creating “unintended consequences, including facilitating social gatherings for people who are not going to essential businesses and essential jobs.”
The mayor continued: “It’s clear many people took advantage of free buses to come downtown and gather illegally in violation of state law.”
Cranley says the risk -- to bus operators, police officers and the violators themselves -- is too great to continue the free fare policy.
Buses will continue to run, according to Metro CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley, but by the end of this week fares will return to the city’s bus system.
Metro will also begin installing plexiglass shields in its buses, Haley said, which will protect operators while creating more space in the buses for people to space out.
The mayor added he reserves the right to shut the bus system down completely, but that option is not on the table at the moment.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.