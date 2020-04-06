Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bobby Mitchell, the speedy Hall of Famer who became the Washington Redskins’ first black player, has died. He was 84. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell’s family said he died in the afternoon but didn’t provide other details. After starring in football and track at Illinois, Mitchell spent 11 seasons in the NFL. He played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68. Mitchell was a three-time All-NFL selection and played in four Pro Bowls. He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1983.
UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker and Ohio State two-way star Jim Houston has been diagnosed with Stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Donna Houston says her husband donated his brain to Boston University to be studied because he was concerned about his sons and grandchildren, who also played football. Jim Houston won a state championship at Ohio powerhouse Massillon, led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory and was a member of the Cleveland Browns team that won the NFL title in 1964 — the last for the franchise.