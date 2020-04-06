Indiana coronavirus: 12 more deaths, 536 additional cases for total 4,944

Indiana State Department of Heath says 11 more people due to the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 127. (Source: WFIE)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 6, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 10:39 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Twelve more people in Indiana have died due to coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 139, state health officials said Monday.

An additional 536 cases also were confirmed, bringing the total of cases statewide to nearly 5,000 (4,944), according to the Indiana State Health Department.

Ripley County’s confirmed cases increased by 10, from 60 to 70, between Sunday and Monday.

To date, 26,191 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 22,652 on Sunday.

Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Franklin County: 55 cases, 6 deaths
  • Switzerland County: 11 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dearborn County: 38 cases, 1 death
  • Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
  • Ripley County: 70 cases, 2 deaths
  • Fayette County: 16 cases, 3 deaths

