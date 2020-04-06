Kroger to limit number of customers in stores to help prevent coronavirus spread

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger announced that it will limit the number of shoppers in its stores beginning April 7 to allow for “proper physical distancing”.
“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, said.
According to a press release from Kroger, the standard capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet.
Kroger says it will use existing technology to monitor the number of shoppers in its stores.
In addition, Kroger says it has started to test one-way aisles to determine if it is an effective way to further social distancing.
In recent weeks, Kroger has added plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes to protect both its employees and customers.
There are also floor decals that remind people to maintain a safe social distance while standing in line at checkout.
Here are some other measures Kroger has taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus:
- Protective face masks and gloves for employees
- Kroger says it’s encouraging its employees to wear protective masks and gloves. The retailer says it has ordered masks for all employees and anticipates having them available in all locations by the end of this week.
- Employee wellness checks
- Kroger says it’s asking employees to take their temperature at home prior to coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home.
- Temperatures checks began in Kroger distribution centers several weeks ago
- Waived prescription delivery fees
- Kroger says it’s temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier.
- Reduced Holiday Hours
- Kroger will close early on Easter Sunday, April 12. Holiday hours will vary by location.
In addition to these steps, Kroger also opened a pickup-only location at the Mt. Carmel store at 4630 Aicholtz Road.
The retailer also has established special hours for at-risk populations.
