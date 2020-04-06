Marvel remakes release calendar; ‘Mulan’ moves to late July

While Disney shifted nearly all of its big-budget movies, it’s going to send one to its streaming service. The Kenneth Branagh-directed science fiction adventure adaptation “Artemis Fowl" will go to Disney Plus instead of opening in theaters. The movie had originally been slated for release last August but had been rescheduled for May of this year. With the exception of Universal’s “Trolls World Tour,” the major studios have chosen to delay their top releases rather than push them to digital release and sacrifice box-office revenue.