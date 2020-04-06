NKU donates medical supplies, ventilators to hospitals in fight against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky University stepped up to help two local hospitals, donating personal protective equipment and ventilators to help with the fight of coronavirus.
School officials said NKU donated three ventilators to Christ Hospital Health Network and two ventilators to St. Elizabeth Healthcare for patients in critical condition. St. Elizabeth also received the colleges’ supply of vitally needed resources, including N95 masks and gloves.
“We are in this together, and we wanted to be proactive to ensure our region’s wellbeing.” Dr. Dale Stephenson, dean of the College of Health and Human Services said in a news release. “Our hospitals may not be facing a shortage today or tomorrow, but with the rising number of patients daily, it’s important that our region battles this together.”
The personal protective equipment will help protect St. Elizabeth’s employees against the spread of respiratory pathogens and infections.
Stephenson came to campus to oversee the transfer of the ventilators to St. Elizabeth and Christ Hospital.
“Once we had realized a call of duty, our faculty and staff wanted to help in whatever way they could. NKU plays a vital role to our region, and I’m happy we were able to be a great community partner. This truly shows the power of working together,” he said.
NKU also recently launched an emergency fund to make sure student’s needs are taken care of during the global pandemic, whether educational or personal.
