NKY coronavirus deaths more than double overnight

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The current number of deaths in Northern Kentucky is more than twice what it was Sunday, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department
The eight-county region now has 13 deaths, health officials said.
Of the seven new deaths reported Monday, all were over 60 years old and had underlying health issues, according to NKYHD.
An additional 15 confirmed cases were also reported Monday, bringing the region’s total to 141: 70 in Kenton County, 35 in Campbell County, 31 in Boone County and 5 in Grant County.
“As we see the number of cases and deaths increasing in the Northern Kentucky area, we are entering a tough phase in the fight against COVID-19," District Director of Health Lynne Saddler said. “To those of you who are staying healthy at home, keep it up. To those of you who have not been taking COVID-19 seriously, we all need you to start now."
Saddler Continued: "It is absolutely critical that people stay at home. If you go outside either to enjoy the weather or to get essential services (e.g. food or medicine), you must keep at least six feet away from others. Do not forget to wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and keep them away from your face. EVERYONE in Northern Kentucky needs to be taking these actions ALL the time.”
