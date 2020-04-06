Ohio coronavirus: Some surgical abortions can continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some surgical abortions can continue in Ohio despite an order from the state’s top health official halting elective surgeries to preserve personal protective equipment and beds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Monday that allows a federal judge’s temporary restraining order to stand blocking the state from halting the procedures.
Last week, abortion providers across the state including one in Cincinnati sued over Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton’s order.
Judge Michael Barrett issued a temporary restraining order blocking it.
On Monday, the appeals court said in their order his decision does not allow “blanket on-demand provision for abortions” but allows some surgical ones if they save a woman’s life, health or ability to get one before the fetus is too old to legally obtain one in Ohio.
They also wrote “We are not persuaded that the TRO threatens to inflict irretrievable harms or consequences before it expires.”
They dismissed the state’s appeal for lack of jurisdiction but noted other abortion methods like medication use little to no PPE while surgical ones performed 15 weeks after gestation, would use the most resources.
“The Court rejected the abortion providers’ argument that every surgical abortion is medically necessary,” said Bethany McCorkle, a spokeswoman for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office.
"And it confirmed that the State may enforce Dr. Acton’s order against any abortion provider who performs a surgical abortion that could have been safely postponed or performed with medication. That is a win in every respect that matters.”
