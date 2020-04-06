Ohio officials to begin random tests to determine how many COVID-19 cases there are statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio department of health plans to randomly test people across the state for the coronavirus.
Doctor Amy acton says this will help determine just how widespread the virus is across Ohio.
The lack of available tests has made it hard to estimate how many Ohioans may be infected.
The department of health hasn’t said when testing would start.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 119 people deaths due to coronavirus, and 4,043 confirmed cases statewide.
Governor DeWine and Director Amy Acton are expected to give their daily update on Monday at 2 p.m.
