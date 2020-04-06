6 Ohio venues have been selected so far as part of buildup to create more hospital space for coronavirus surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday afternoon that six sites have been selected so far to increase hospital capacity for a potential future surge in coronavirus patients.
According to the Governor, the six facilities selected so far to serve as facilities in the event of surge in COVID-19 cases include:
- SeaGate Convention Center, Toledo
- Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University’s Health Education Campus, Cleveland
- Dayton Convention Center, Dayton
- Covelli Centre, Youngstown
- Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati
- Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus
Assessments are being made across the state by Ohio’s health care officials, local governments, county emergency management agencies, and the Ohio National Guard to determine what other spaces can be used if needed, the Governor added.
Gov. DeWine said the hospital systems in the southern and southeastern portion of the state will have enough hospital space for the amount of patients forecasted by the Ohio Department of Health’s modeling, but health care equipment is still needed.
