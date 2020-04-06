OSHP investigating fatal Clinton Co. crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Clinton County.
The crash happened on SR 134 north of Bailey Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.
According to the OSHP, preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle being driven by 33-year-old Martin Howell was traveling south on SR 134 when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway.
The vehicle overturned and Howell was ejected, they said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP said Howell was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is suspected.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.