Remote learning: How to find help online

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Education has created a guide to help teachers, students, parents, and caregivers navigate through remote learning.
Schools in Ohio and Kentucky will remain closed until at least May 1.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana schools will remain closed the rest of the year.
Teachers, students, and parents in every state have been adjusting to online learning. Some have voiced their concerns about students who are having a hard time.
Ohio education officials consulted with educators across the state to create a Remote Learning Resource Guide.
They say it incorporates their best advice for finding remote-learning information, online learning resources, and how to use them.
You can find the guide on the Ohio Department of Education’s website: http://education.ohio.gov/
“We want to thank students, staff, families and caregivers who will need to exercise a great deal of flexibility in the coming weeks. We know this action causes disruption to established routines and expectations, but it was a necessary step to slow the spread of the outbreak," said Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction, in a statement on the website.
For those students and teachers who don't have Internet service, Spectrum is offering FREE Wifi service for 60 days.
All you have to do is call and tell them you would like to set up new service and get the first 60 days free.
In addition to getting free Internet, Spectrum and Cincinnati Bell have set up free Wifi hotspots throughout the city.
Enrichment Learning Packets will be distributed at five Cincinnati Public schools from 11 a.m. to noon April 6.
The grade-level packets are available to students and families that do not have access to online learning and can be picked up at the following sites: Riverview East Academy, Roberts Academy, Olyer School, Parker Woods Montessori School and John P. Parker School.
Packets are also posted on the CPS website.
In March, packets were distributed with lessons for a two-week period. These packets will offer six more weeks of lessons in such subjects as math, social studies and English.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.