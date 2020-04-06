Sheriff Neil: ‘Plenty of room’ in jail for those violating Stay-At-Home order

HAMILTON CO., Ohio (FOX19) - After an incident on Friday where a large gathering in Over-the-Rhine violated Ohio’s Stay-At-Home order, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says there’s “plenty of room” in his jail for anyone willing to put the community in harm’s way.
Late Friday, a large group assembled in OTR late Friday. One individually, Rashaan Davis, broadcasted the entire event on Facebook Live.
By the next morning, the video was viral and Davis was arrested later that day on a misdemeanor after police say he violated Gov. Mike Dewine’s Stay-At-Home order.
The actions by Davis and many others that night in OTR were condemned on Monday by Sheriff Neil:
“I have a message for those individuals that are committing violent crimes and those that are placing our entire community at-risk by flagrantly disregarding the order: I have plenty of room in my jail for you and you will not be released unless a court says so. Period. We will get through this together. Please stay at home.”
While these are unprecedented and difficult times, the sheriff says following the order is about saving your family, friends, and neighbors.
Governor DeWine announced last week the Stay-At-Home order would be extended through May 1.
This extended order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
As for Davis, a judge on Sunday initially denied him bond, but following a court appearance on Monday, his bond was set at $350,000.
