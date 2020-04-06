2 in critical condition after shooting on I-71

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shooting on interstate-71 left two people critically injured Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CPD says the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of I-71 North and Duck Creek Road.
Two victims, a man and woman, were transported from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they are in critical condition, according to CPD.
I-71 North is currently shut down, with cars being detoured off at the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue exit.

