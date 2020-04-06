Strong to severe storms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.
Expect partly cloudy skies Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon.
A warm front will bring warmer air and instability to the region starting Monday night with rain and thunder developing into early Tuesday, he says.
High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.
The Storm Prediction Center puts the Tri-State is in “slight risk” for severe storms for late Tuesday.
The main threats will be large hail, high and damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days for the possibility of multiple rounds of strong to severe storms.
