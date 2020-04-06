Suspect in crash that killed Springdale officer moved from hospital to nursing home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver accused of purposely causing the crash that killed a Springdale police officer and injured a sergeant was moved from a hospital to a nursing home, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.
Terry Blankenship, 42, was transferred to an undisclosed facility sometime last week and is continuing to receive medical care, said David Daugherty, sheriff’s spokesman.
The location is not being released due to security reasons, he said.
Blankenship is still being held for authorities in Clinton County on a felony warrant, but he has yet to be charged by Hamilton County authorities in connection with the crash that killed Officer Kaia Grant and injured Sgt. Andrew Davis, Daugherty confirmed.
He referred further questions to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
“No update today. As I have promised everyone, I will update you as soon as I have information to share with the media,” Julie Wilson wrote in an email response to us when we checked with her Monday morning.
Springdale police have said charges are pending against Blankenship in connection with the officer’s death.
Blankenship was fleeing Elmwood Place police on westbound Interstate 275 the evening of March 21. They were trying to stop him and arrest him on a felony aggravated burglary warrant out of Blanchester.
Authorities say they also had information Blankenship had threatened ‘suicide by cop’ and was armed and dangerous.
As the chase entered Springdale on the highway and continued past Ohio 4, police say Blankenship intentionally swerved to hit two police cruisers on the side of the highway as Officer Grant prepared to throw down the stop sticks.
Blankenship used his truck as a weapon, intentionally swerving and “rammed” their cruisers, according to police.
The crash severely injured Officer Grant, who received the brunt of the impact, and hurt Sgt. Davis, police said.
One of the two cruisers was considered a total loss.
Officer Grant was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
She was 33-years-old and had served as a police officer in Springdale eight years.
Sgt. Davis was treated and released.
Blankenship was seriously injured, taken to Bethesda North Hospital and then flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police have said.
