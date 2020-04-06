1 of 2 victims found shot on I-71 dies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One of the two people found shot and critically hurt on Interstate-71 Sunday night has died, Cincinnati police announced early Monday.
A man and a woman were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after they were found in a vehicle that crashed on the northbound side of the highway near Dana Avenue about 8:10 p.m.
The woman, Micaela Stevenson, 34, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
No further information will be released on the surviving victim, they added.
The crash shut down the northbound side of the highway for several hours.
Police said they think the shooting occurred on Duck Creek Road and then they received reports the vehicle got onto the highway after traveling the wrong way down the Dana Avenue exit ramp.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Or, you can text “CINTIP” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.
