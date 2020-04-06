WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s response to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced that there are 4,450 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 142 deaths.
An expanded stay-at-home order takes effect Monday in Ohio.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the order would begin at 11:59 p.m., the time the first stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Businesses that are still open are now required to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and make sure those outside are safely distanced.
Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director, Amy Acton, suggest Ohioans wear homemade masks.
The governor is not requiring that everyone wear a mask, but recommends people make their own and wear them to help stop the spread of the virus.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Saturday that BroadbandOhio has been working with providers to find public wi-fi hotspot locations for Ohioans who may not otherwise have access to the internet from home.
A list of hotspot finders and locations by provider is available at Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov/BusinessHelp. You can find it by accessing the “Individuals and Families” tab.
DeWine also signed an executive order Saturday to expand access to Telehealth that, according to the governor, “will allow Ohioans to more easily access telehealth services from individual counselors, social workers and marriage and family counselors.”
Telehealth provides medical care to patients through video appointments.
