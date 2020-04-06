WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss strategy to assist homeless shelters, renters facing eviction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials are discussing a strategy to assist homeless shelters with social distancing and options for renters facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin Finn, Executive Director of Strategies to End Homelessness and Nick DiNardo, Managing Attorney of Legal Aid of Southwest Ohio will be speaking at 10 a.m.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced Sunday that there are 4,043 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.
In Hamilton County, there are 319 confirmed cases.
An expanded stay-at-home order takes effect Monday in Ohio.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the order would begin at 11:59 p.m., the time the first stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Businesses that are still open are now required to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and make sure those outside are safely distanced.
