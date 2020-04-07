Big Brothers Big Sisters using tech to connect kids with mentors during outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The coronavirus outbreak is not only affecting businesses, it’s also impacting non-profits like Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The organization has been forced to find new ways to stay connected while still helping kids and families in need.
It’s also continuing to match local children with volunteers.
“The mission is to pair a child with an adult to give them another added support in their lives," Donna Herrmann-Vogel, the Chief Program Officer for the organization, said. "All of our kids are in families, and families are doing the best they can, but a big brother, a big sister, is an added support, a friend, a mentor.”
During this tough time, staff members believe it’s more critical than ever that children have someone to turn to for support.
“Our ‘bigs’ provide emotional support, and I think that’s just as important especially now because we’re facing such uncertain times, and it’s scary," Herrmann-Vogel said. "It’s scary for kids.”
For the pairs already in place, they are continuing to build bonds in new ways. Some are playing virtual games or mailing each other letters to stay in touch.
“One ‘big sister’ had a picture of an activity they had done together," Herrmann-Vogel said. "She cut it up into a puzzle and sent it to her ‘little sister’ and had her put it together, and then they called and talked about it.”
Kaylee Purdy, a ‘big sister,’ says she sent meals to her ‘little’s’ house so they could video chat while eating a meal together.
“The littlest thing means the world to them," Purdy said.
The non-profit has also been forced to reschedule fundraisers or come up with creative ways to host them online.
No matter what, staff members say they are dedicated to doing what they love.
“It’s rewarding for the child," Purdy said. "You get to see them grow in leaps and bounds, but it’s so rewarding to be on my end of it in so many ways.”
There is a wait list of children who want to be a part of the program, which is why the non-profit is always looking for volunteers.
Some of the staff members have also been helping families who have lost income or may be in need of food because of COVID-19 by connecting them with local resources.
To learn more about the non-profit or to find out how to volunteer or sign a child up, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Cincinnati website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.