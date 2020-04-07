Can Ohio’s small businesses recover from coronavirus economic shutdown?

Listen as Stan Dohan, President of Allen ColorCraft, explains our new Delay-Ship Program. Designed to help distributors continue to place orders and allow their customers to have finished orders ready to ship as business and event plans are rescheduled in the weeks and months ahead. Swipe left to see a graphic explaining the Delay-Ship Program and visit the home page of our website to see more about our preparedness efforts and this program. Let us help keep your business healthy! www.allenmugs.com #promotionalproductssupplier #promotionaldrinkware #promotionalproductsfamily #promotionaldrinkwareworks #delay-ship