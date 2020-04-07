Cease and desist letters issued to 3 Clermont County businesses for violating ODH orders

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Cease and desist orders were issued to three businesses in Clermont County, according to documents from Clermont County Public Health.
Two of the three businesses are Petco locations within the county:
- Petco in Milford-Miami Township (Issued March 27)
- Petco in Pierce Township (Issued March 30)
These two stores were found to be in violation of the Stay-At-Home order issued by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on March 22, the documents state.
Under Ohio’s State-At-Home order, all non-essential businesses and operations are to stop all activities aside from basic operations.
The two Petco locations are to stop all grooming operations immediately, per the cease and desist orders.
Phoenix Fitness in Milford also received a cease and desist order, a document from Clermont County Public Health states.
The gym, according to the document, violated ODH’s order to limit or prohibit mass gatherings and the closure of venues.
ODH’s order includes health clubs, fitness centers, and workout facilities.
According to the Clermont County Public Health order, violations of the orders could result in the imposition of civil and/or criminal penalties, which includes possible incarceration.
