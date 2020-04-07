Customers get some breathing room; layoffs keep coming amid coronavirus pandemic

— Thousands of Spirit AeroSystems employees are being furloughed for three weeks without pay. Most managers and hourly employees at Spirit, Wichita’s largest employer, were informed in a company email that they will be placed on 21-day unpaid leave starting Wednesday. Spirit has been hammered by problems at Boeing and its troubled 737 Max aircraft. The furloughs apply to Spirit employees associated with the company’s Boeing commercial program in San Antonio and in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma.