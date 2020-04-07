Dayton Jones: Felon freed by Bevin last year now accused of child porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man whose 15-year prison sentence was commuted by former Gov. Matt Bevin on Bevin’s way out of office last fall is now the subject of additional allegations.
Dayton Jones, 24, of Hopkinsville, is accused of producing and sharing child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Kentucky announced the new charge in a statement Tuesday.
“This prosecution is about one thing and one thing only, Mr. Jones’ conduct in harming someone’s child in the Western District of Kentucky in violation of federal law,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in the statement.
Jones had previously been convicted of sodomy and wanton endangerment in the brutal attack of a teenager at a party in 2014. Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but was among one of several controversial pardons and commutations by Bevin following the former governor’s unsuccessful bid for re-election late last year.
Jones allegedly recorded the attack and “shared the video with others” using Snapchat, which is the reason behind Tuesday’s new charge.
If convicted, Jones faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison, as well as a possible fine of $250,000.
Jones also was the subject of a drug investigation in Oldham County at the time his sentence was commuted last year. He was eventually charged in that case in January and later pleaded not guilty.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.