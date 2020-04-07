Drug probe leads to seizure of 70 pounds of cocaine, 2 arrests

The Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit recently arrested a major drug trafficker which lead to the recovery of 70 pounds of cocaine. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
April 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 11:10 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men have been arrested for trafficking in cocaine after a drug investigation led to the seizure of 70 pounds, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

In Aug. 2019, the Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization led by 47-year-old Kenneth Smith.

Neil said agents spend hundreds of hours working on the case and culminated a seizure of approximately 70 pounds of cocaine.

Smith and 48-year-old David Long were arrested on March 18 in the College Hill area.

David Long, Kenneth Smith (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Both have since been charged federally and appeared in federal court on Tuesday.

