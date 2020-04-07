Federal stimulus checks: When will you get yours?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The stimulus checks so many Americans desperately need during the COVID-19 pandemic have not yet been sent out.
When will you get yours? It depends.
President Trump signed the stimulus bill more than a week ago, promising to deliver checks to Americans. Since that time, it’s been anyone’s guess when you can expect to receive the money.
As the IRS and legislators work out he details, the most recent viable scenario is the money will start to go out Thursday, April 9.
But here’s the catch: This is for electronic deposits directly to your bank account and only applies to those who have filed their taxes electronically in the past by direct deposit.
This allows money to be moved into your account right away. But if you haven’t given the IRS your bank account information, it could be as long as five months before you see the money.
In other words, Labor Day.
