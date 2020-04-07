Feeling down while homebound? You’re not alone, says UC psychologist

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Since the end of March, Tri-State residents have been told not to leave their homes unless it’s for something essential — and that’s taken its toll on some people’s mental health.
Maria Espinola, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
“We know that isolation is a risk-factor for mental health issues as well as physical issues,” Espinola told FOX19 NOW. "We are just social animals, we need that social connection.
Espinola says she’s seen an increase in cases of depression since the Stay-at-Home orders went into effect, while many of those who already had the diagnosis have see their symptoms worsen.
“And then people who never had these challenges are now finding themselves experiencing high levels of stress and oftentimes depression,” she said.
Espinola recommends sticking to a regular routine every day, adding the structure can help manage some of the symptoms of isolation.
“That means waking up at the same time, going to bed at the same time,” she said. “Engaging in healthy lifestyle choices, what you’re eating, making sure you are exercising.”
The professor also recommends online workouts to keep the endorphins going, though she says the best way to manage the symptoms is to continue being social — even at home.
“We do have to keep the physical distance, but we do want to stay connected to the people we love. Taking advantage of the Soom meetings, Facebook, FaceTime, and reaching out to people through email and text,” she said. “The idea is to just really maintain that human connection.”
If you are struggling with depression, help is available.
The National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
UCMC is also offering phone and video sessions with a licensed psychologist.
