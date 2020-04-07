Fifth Third announces hiring spree, growth plans amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Even in the midst of a viral pandemic and an economic quagmire, Fifth Third Bank is hiring workers -- a lot of them.
The Cincinnati-based bank announced Monday it is hiring for nearly 1,000 positions, including a “significant number” in Cincinnati.
The roles include 500 positions in retail, 350 in mortgage sales and support and 100 in operations.
“Our Fifth Third customers and communities need us more than ever during these uncertain times, and we will continue to be here for them,” Fifth Third Chairman, President and CEO Greg D. Carmichael said in a statement.
“I’m proud of the extraordinary service our employees are providing each day. We are looking to grow our team of professionals to serve these needs and to help provide critical employment opportunities so our communities can get back to work again.”
The bank says the starting wage for its positions is $18 per hour and that they provide comprehensive benefits.
Regarding the pandemic, Fifth Third says while it has transitioned some roles to remote-work locations, many of its customer-facing employees continue to work on-site following social-distancing measures.
“We continue to take good care of our employees so they can continue to take good care of our customers,” Carmichael said. “Now more than ever, our customers are counting on us to provide them with the financial expertise and essential banking services necessary to navigate uncertainty.”
