First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days. The latest model runs continue to tell us that the chance of a severe thunderstorm is small Tuesday morning and mainly north of the city. In fact for many Tuesday will just be a warm afternoon with little rain chances, but we want our mindset thinking about severe storms for the overnight hours.
Look for a high of 76 degrees on Tuesday, with a sun and cloud mix, and breezy.
Severe thunderstorms are likely Wednesday before dawn. The main threat window Wednesday morning opens about 3 AM and closes by noon.
Timing Wednesday morning is uncertain and may change by several hours either earlier or later. Wednesday morning storms could contain large hail and produce damaging wind gusts.
We then cool it down with mainly dry weather at the end of the week, back into the 50′s.
