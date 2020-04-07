Grocery supply lines improving as Stay-at-Home order extended

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The extended Stay-at-Home order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is impacting how all of us can go shopping.
The new rules apply to any store deemed essential by the state. One of the biggest changes is how many people can be inside a store at any given time.
People wearing masks were seen shopping at Kroger in Newport Tuesday. The store was not at its limit, though store managers will have to be mindful of that going forward.
“We’re limiting to about half of our capacity," Kroger Spokesperson Erin Rolfes said. We’re prepared to have some cue lines out front if we need it as well."
Outside of store, arrows of tape and x’s marking six feet of distance were tapped on the ground where the line would be. And if you do see a line outside?
“Maybe try and come back later if you can,” said Rolfes.
To help with capacity, Kroger is asking people to listen to DeWine’s advice and have only one person from a family go shopping at a time.
“If you get one person to come in once a week and do all your shopping, that’s really great,” said Rolfes.
Other stores in the Tri-State area made the change too. A Meijer in Oakley has signs on their entrances saying how many people can be inside.
At a Walmart in the same area, employees were seen setting up carts and tape to organize how people enter and leave the store. Walmart’s website says they are capping their store capacities at 20 percent right now.
Kroger says social distancing stickers on the floor, plexiglass shields in front of cashiers and store capacity limits may not be the end of them trying to prevent the spread of the virus.
“As we see changes need to happen we’ll definitely implement those and taking guidance from our local governors as well,” said Rolfes.
There is some good news though.
“We’re starting to see the supply line have a little less pressure," Rolfes said. “I think folks are starting to ease into whatever their new normal is with the kiddos at home from college and from school.”
The new order extends these rules for stores until May 1.
